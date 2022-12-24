Atlanta opens a warming center for women and children due to extremely cold weather

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has opened a third warming center exclusively for women and children amid frigid weather.

The third warming center opened Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Thomasville Recreation Center at 1835 Henry Thomas Dr.

It will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:30 a.m. and will only service women and children.

The third warming center has been activated alongside two other warming centers, which are now currently only available to men at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane and Central Park at 400 Merritts Ave., both of which will also remain open only for men through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:30 a.m.

Transportation will continue be provided from the Gateway Center, at 275 Pryor St., with return transportation upon deactivation.

Additional buses will be scheduled, as needed, throughout the activation.

Timing of the activation of warming centers is subject to change based upon updated forecasts and needs.