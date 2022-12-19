Police investigate a rash of home burglaries in Milton

MILTON — Milton Police are investigating three burglaries and one attempted one that occurred in recent days.

Police have not yet determined whether or not these incidents — which took place on different nights in two different neighborhoods — are connected. Regardless, police encourage residents to take basic home security precautions this holiday season.

According to police, at about 9 p.m. on Friday, police responded to two burglaries of unoccupied homes on the same block of Haystack Lane, a gated community in central Milton known as The Hayfield.

Both homes were ransacked and had items taken from them.

Patrol officers responded, as did Milton police detectives, who are now leading the investigation. The Milton Police Department also stepped-up patrols in this neighborhood as a precaution.

The following night, Milton Police responded to an attempted home burglary in the same community but this time along Lower Meadow Lane. Unlike earlier, nothing was believed to have been stolen in Saturday night’s incident.

After this, Milton Police heightened their visible presence in The Hayfield and nearby neighborhoods even more.

On Monday morning, Milton Police were notified of another burglary on Tree Loft Road in the Crabapple Brook subdivision. The burglary took place on Friday night, but homeowners were not aware of it until Monday morning.

No arrests have been made, nor suspects named, in any of these cases. Anyone with information can contact Detective Scott Harrell at scott.harrell@miltonga.gov

For home security tips from the Milton Police, check out this post on the Department’s Facebook page.