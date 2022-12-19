Georgia’s first Jewish Congressman Elliott Levitas dead at 91

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed today that Georgia’s first Jewish Congressman Elliot Levitas has died. He was 91 years old.

“Marty, the girls, and I want to extend our condolences to the family of former U.S. Rep. Elliott Levitas. As we remember and honor the impact he had on both our state and history, we ask that Georgians join us in keeping his loved ones in our prayers,” Kemp said.

Levitas served as Georgia’s 4th Congressional District Congressman from 1975 to 1985.

He was born in 1930 in Atlanta. He graduated from Grady High School and graduated college at Emory University.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Levitas served in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Georgia Speaker of the House Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns released a joint statement on Levitas’ passing.

“Georgia has lost a dedicated public servant with the passing of former Congressman Elliott Levitas. He was a visionary leader who challenged the status quo and worked to build a more just society. As both a legislator and lawyer, his example sets a high bar for those who follow in his footsteps. May God comfort his family, particularly his wife Barbara, in this time of grief,” the joint statement said.