Georgia Juvenile Justice official Victor Roberts found dead

Georgia Juvenile Justice official Victor Roberts, who went missing last week in Cobb County, was found dead today in Peachtree City.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Roberts left his residence to go to work last Monday morning but never arrived at his office.

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice released the following statement about Roberts’ death.

“The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice family is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved colleague Victor Roberts. Following an eight-day search by numerous local and state agencies, his vehicle and body were found in Fayette County.

“Deputy Commissioner Roberts was integral to our team for more than 25 years. He faithfully served the Department with honor, providing leadership that helped transform the lives of countless justice-involved youth. Mr. Roberts will be profoundly missed, and we ask that you join us in keeping his family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.

“The Peachtree City Police Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are jointly working to determine the exact cause of death.”