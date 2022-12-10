Georgia nonprofit’s work goes viral on TikTok

The Scoop: Jambos, a Buford-based nonprofit that donates pajamas to children in need, was the subject of a viral TikTok video earlier this week.

A foster mom who has 1.2 million TikTok followers shared a video of the items she had ready for a foster child who was on the way to her home.

The Aftermath: Since then, phones, inboxes, social media channels and the website at Jambos have blown up. The nonprofit, led by Rebekah Black, reports it has received 1,641 foster parent requests from 49 states over the course of just 72 hours.

How You Can Help: The organization is asking for your help to meet the increased demand.

Jambos is endeavoring to collect 11,000 pajamas for kids of all ages and sizes. The organization is also in need of donations to fund the shipment of all those jammies at an estimated cost of $30,000to $32,000.

The easiest way to donate PJs is through Jambos’ Amazon wish list, which can be found on the Jambos website at https://jambosdonates.com/.

Financial contributions can also be made through https://jambosdonates.com/. For the latest information, their Facebook page is an excellent resource: https://www.facebook.com/jambosdonates.