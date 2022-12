Sandy Springs police are reporting a major crash on I-285 East and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

According to police, a sedan hit a semi truck’s tire which sent the semi over the guardrail and down onto the Peachtree Dunwoody Road on-ramp.

Two lanes of I-285 are open in the area. Peachtree Dunwoody Road Northbound at I-285 is closed, as well as the I-285 East entrance ramp from Peachtree Dunwoody Road.