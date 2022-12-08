Georgia man sentenced for trafficking drugs out of his Alpharetta home within reach of his children

ALPHARETTA — Giovani Orozco Ramirez has been sentenced for drug trafficking activities that put large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms within reach of his young children.

“The defendant, besides dealing deadly illegal drugs, showed a reckless disregard for his children’s safety by keeping these drugs and loaded guns within their plain sight,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “This investigation successfully put an end to his dangerous crimes.”

According to Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court, on April 26, 2017, agents began surveillance at Orozco Ramirez’s home in Alpharetta. Orozco Ramirez drove to a meeting in Johns Creek to show a potential customer one kilogram of methamphetamine out of a larger quantity that Orozco Ramirez planned to sell. Orozco Ramirez asked for two hours to coordinate a 22-kilogram methamphetamine transaction. Orozco Ramirez left the meeting location and drove back to his home.

Later that day, agents executed a federal search warrant at Orozco Ramirez’s home. Orozco Ramirez’s four minor children were in the hallway of the home. As agents began the search, they realized that the home did not have any working electricity. Co-defendant Brayan Razo Bermudez was in the lower level of the home.

In various locations throughout the house, agents found a total of more than 22 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilograms of heroin, and 1.8 kilograms of cocaine. The methamphetamine had a purity of 98 percent and, at an agreed price of $9,200 per kilogram, was worth more than $200,000.

Next to the drugs were four fully loaded firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, a pistol, and a revolver. In the house, agents also found another pistol and $53,797 in cash. Neither Orozco Ramirez nor Razo Bermudez were lawfully present in the United States.

“Drug distribution delivers misery to communities everywhere. DEA’s mission is about removing the supply before it gets to the consumer. This defendant will no longer be able to distribute the poison that destroys our communities,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

Additional investigation revealed that Razo Bermudez and another co-conspirator, Eduardo Reyes Gonzalez, were working together to launder drug proceeds by structuring deposits into bank accounts. Razo Bermudez would deposit funds into a series of bank accounts in the Atlanta area, while Reyes Gonzalez would make withdrawals in McAllen, Texas from those same accounts. The purpose of these transactions was to deliver drug proceeds while disguising the nature, source, and ownership of the money.

Giovani Orozco Ramirez, 31, of Guerrero, Mexico, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. On June 17, 2022, a jury convicted Orozco Ramirez of the offenses of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where minors are present; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense; and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

“This is another example as to why partnerships with our federal law enforcement agencies are so vital toward the fight to eradicate illicit drugs from the Communities we serve. We are extremely grateful for the initial work by the DEA and the dedication of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to see this case through to a very successful prosecution. Stopping this criminal element and their nexus goes a long way to strengthening the Quality of Life for us all,” said Chief Mark Mitchell, Johns Creek Police Department.

In addition to Orozco Ramirez, the following defendants pleaded guilty and have been sentenced: