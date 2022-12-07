Take a journey to Christmases Past with Gwinnett County’s holiday bus tour

Take a voyage into the past with a Holiday Bus Tour of Gwinnett County’s cultural and historic sites on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Stops include:

McDaniel Farm Park in Duluth, a former cotton farm dating back to an 1820 land lottery purchase

Chesser-Williams House in Buford, circa-1850s, with original stenciled paintings on the interior and exterior walls

Gwinnett History Campus in Lawrenceville, including the storied Lawrenceville Female Seminary, the circa-1827 Isaac Adair House and the scenic Preservation Lawn

the stately 1855 Gwinnett Historic Courthouse in Lawrenceville, featuring a four-story clocktower and turret balcony overlooking the town square

The festive event also features costumed guides, giveaways, and light refreshments.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle, get outside and explore Gwinnett’s unique offerings, and make some fun memories with family and friends,” said Gwinnett Parks and Recreation Director Chris Minor.

The tour will leave from the Lawrenceville Female Seminary, located at 455 South Perry St., Lawrenceville.

Admission is $11 per person. Guests must register by Dec. 12 at GwinnettParks.com. For more information, call 770.904.3500.