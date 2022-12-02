Elderly Macon man dies in house fire

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke near the 5200 block of Zebulon Road after 5:30p.m. Thursday evening.

When they arrived, they found a house on fire. The Fire Department was able to keep the fire from spreading to any other houses.

According to fire officials, a man in his 70s, was found inside of the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the man at this time.

The man’s body will be taken to the G.B.I. Crime Lab, so that an autopsy can be performed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire is being investigated by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Arson Investigators.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.