Catherine Street, between 1368 and 1420 Catherine Street in Decatur, will be closed to through-traffic from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 for television filming at 1380 Catherine Street.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Samantha Keener, key assistant location manager, at 845-214-4285.