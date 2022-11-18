Memorial services announced for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

Memorial services have been announced for Speaker David Ralston, the 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, who died on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from a prolonged illness.
Public memorial services for Speaker Ralston are as follows:
· Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 11:00 a.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11:00 a.m.
Speaker Ralston lies in state in the Rotunda of the State Capitol
Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta
· Friday, Nov. 25, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Visitation at Logan Funeral Home
Logan Funeral Home, 357 Dalton Street, Ellijay
· Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Visitation at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home
Akins-Cobb Funeral Home, 7871 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge
· Sunday, Nov. 27, at 1:00 p.m.
Funeral Service at Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center
Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Rebel Circle in Blue Ridge