One teen killed, another injured in shooting at La Mexicana in Lilburn

LILBURN — A teenage boy was killed and a teenage girl injured in a shooting that took place at 745 Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn in the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found 17-year-old Elizabeth Bravo, of Norcross, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

As officers continued to investigate they learned that another teen had been shot as well but despite his injuries had driven himself away from the scene.

Officers searched the area and found the victim’s vehicle on Vernon Street in Lilburn. The victim, 16-year-old Ryan Rodriguez Romero, of Peachtree Corners, was dead inside the car.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220093912