Weather Update: Atlanta opens warming center nightly through Saturday

ATLANTA — With temperatures expected to dip below freezing for the remainder of the week, The City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center.

The center will open tonight at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8 a.m.

The warming center is at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Additionally, the warming center will activate:

Thursday, November 17 from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Friday

Friday, November 18 from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday

Saturday, November 19 from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Sunday

Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. in Atlanta with return transportation upon deactiviation.