Buckhead’s Blind Pig once again transforms into The Blind Elf

ATLANTA — Buckhead is even cheerier thanks to the return of The Blind Elf Holiday Pop-Up Bar.

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar has temporarily transformed into a magical gathering spot guaranteeing sleigh loads of merriment throughout the holidays.

Guests enter a festive wonderland of over-the-top décor and twinkling lights to discover a variety of warm and chilly holiday-themed drinks, candy cane shots, beer, wine, and bubbles to ensure a spirited mood. Highlights of the Instagram-worthy drink menu include:

Sugar Plum Fairy – gin, lemon juice, Chandon, and pink fairy dust

– gin, lemon juice, Chandon, and pink fairy dust Rudolph’s So Bitter – Campari, Antica, vodka, raspberry cordial, and lime juice

– Campari, Antica, vodka, raspberry cordial, and lime juice Feliz Navidad – mezcal, brown sugar molasses, cinnamon, nutmeg, and orange zest

– mezcal, brown sugar molasses, cinnamon, nutmeg, and orange zest Nog-Gonna Make It to Work Tomorrow – eggnog, toasted almond orgeat, and Black Barrel rum

– eggnog, toasted almond orgeat, and Black Barrel rum Cran’ma Got Run Over by a Reindeer – rye, lemon juice, rosemary-cranberry syrup

– rye, lemon juice, rosemary-cranberry syrup Ski Lift – scotch, malted hot cocoa, and flaming mini marshmallows

Inspired by 1970s dinner party classics, The Blind Elf’s food menu is as festive as the cocktails. Guests will enjoy cheese fondue served with garlic focaccia, green apples, and broccoli along with a selection of savory and sweet bites that pair perfectly with the drinks. Among these are:

Reindeer chips and dip with house-made French onion dip with chips and veggies

with house-made French onion dip with chips and veggies Beer-battered mushrooms with herb-horseradish cream

with herb-horseradish cream Pigs in a Blanket with sweet Buffalo mustard

with sweet Buffalo mustard Brie bruschetta with Granny Smith apple and walnut jam

with Granny Smith apple and walnut jam Maple-glazed bacon-wrapped dates

Sweets such as peppermint bark brownie and butterscotch-peanut butter haystack

The Blind Elf Experience ($54 plus gratuity and tax) features two cocktails and two food items per person. The Blind Elf, located at 128 East Andrews Dr., NE in Atlanta, is open at 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Thursday, Nov. 24, and seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25-Friday, Dec. 30. In addition, family-friendly reservations are available on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. For more information, visit theblindpigparlourbar.com.