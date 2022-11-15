Where are refugees in Georgia arriving from?

Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.

During September 2022, the U.S. admitted most refugees from either the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burma (also referred to as Myanmar), or Syria, with about 60% of all refugees admitted hailing from one of those three countries. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.


For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022. Syria has seen nearly 7 million refugees leave the country since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages and has displaced an additional nearly 7 million people internally.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Georgia in September 2022.

September refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in September
Georgia
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 47
#2. Burma: 29
#3. Afghanistan: 16
#3. Eritrea: 16
#5. Syria: 11
#5. Venezuela: 11
#7. Guatemala: 9
#8. Somalia: 7
#9. El Salvador: 4
#9. Moldova: 4
#11. Honduras: 3
#11. Sudan: 3
#13. Ethiopia: 1

National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 2,181
#2. Burma: 658
#3. Syria: 493
#4. Afghanistan: 429
#5. Ukraine: 370

States that accepted the most refugees in September
#1. Texas: 489
#2. California: 363
#3. Washington: 328
#4. Ohio: 325
#5. Kentucky: 320

Read on to see the countries that Georgia has accepted the most refugees from since October 2022

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October 2022
Georgia: 212

National: 7,810
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 919
#2. Texas: 719
#3. Ohio: 535
#4. Arizona: 419
#5. North Carolina: 371

#2. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2022
Georgia: 155

National: 4,556
Top states
#1. California: 514
#2. Michigan: 446
#3. Texas: 358
#4. Pennsylvania: 350
#5. New York: 316

#3. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2022
Georgia: 127

National: 2,156
Top states
#1. Wisconsin: 323
#2. New York: 218
#3. Texas: 212
#4. Indiana: 155
#5. Illinois: 148

#4. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2022
Georgia: 53

National: 1,085
Top states
#1. California: 219
#2. Texas: 121
#3. Florida: 67
#4. New Jersey: 64
#5. Pennsylvania: 58

#5. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2022
Georgia: 44

National: 1,618
Top states
#1. California: 270
#2. Texas: 209
#3. Virginia: 201
#4. Colorado: 113
#5. Washington: 88

#6. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2022
Georgia: 38

National: 1,669
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 132
#2. Texas: 107
#3. New York: 86
#4. Nebraska: 81
#5. Idaho: 80

#7. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2022
Georgia: 32

National: 325
Top states
#1. Georgia: 32
#2. Iowa: 30
#3. Arizona: 27
#4. Washington: 23
#5. Ohio: 20

#8. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2022
Georgia: 26

National: 181
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 46
#2. Arizona: 28
#3. Georgia: 26
#4. Utah: 14
#5. Maryland: 11

#9. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2022
Georgia: 21

National: 1,610
Top states
#1. Washington: 472
#2. California: 353
#3. New York: 112
#4. Pennsylvania: 73
#5. Oregon: 71

#10. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2022
Georgia: 17

National: 255
Top states
#1. California: 71
#2. Texas: 42
#3. Washington: 17
#3. Georgia: 17
#5. Virginia: 16

#10. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2022
Georgia: 17

National: 450
Top states
#1. Florida: 60
#2. Texas: 54
#3. Massachusetts: 31
#4. Virginia: 29
#4. California: 29

#12. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2022
Georgia: 13

National: 252
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 97
#2. Maryland: 23
#3. Washington: 22
#4. Colorado: 15
#5. Georgia: 13

#13. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2022
Georgia: 12

National: 163
Top states
#1. Florida: 42
#2. Texas: 26
#3. Ohio: 15
#4. Georgia: 12
#5. Washington: 11

#14. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2022
Georgia: 10

National: 456
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 128
#2. Ohio: 49
#3. New York: 29
#4. Washington: 24
#5. Arizona: 21

#15. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October 2022
Georgia: 7

National: 63
Top states
#1. California: 8
#2. Georgia: 7
#2. Tennessee: 7
#4. North Carolina: 5
#4. Colorado: 5

#16. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2022
Georgia: 6

National: 293
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. North Carolina: 32
#3. Maryland: 25
#4. Nebraska: 24
#5. Utah: 20

#17. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2022
Georgia: 5

National: 519
Top states
#1. California: 122
#2. Maryland: 86
#3. Texas: 43
#4. New York: 36
#5. North Carolina: 31

#17. Cambodia

Refugees that arrived from Cambodia since October 2022
Georgia: 5

National: 32
Top states
#1. Rhode Island: 9
#2. Texas: 7
#3. Georgia: 5
#4. Oregon: 4
#4. North Carolina: 4

#17. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2022
Georgia: 5

National: 185
Top states
#1. Tennessee: 19
#2. Texas: 18
#3. Wisconsin: 14
#3. Idaho: 14
#3. Oregon: 14

#20. Bhutan

Refugees that arrived from Bhutan since October 2022
Georgia: 4

National: 14
Top states
#1. Virginia: 4
#1. Georgia: 4
#3. Ohio: 3
#3. Minnesota: 3

#20. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2022
Georgia: 4

National: 507
Top states
#1. Washington: 153
#2. California: 152
#3. North Carolina: 34
#4. Florida: 27
#5. Minnesota: 25

#22. Sri Lanka

Refugees that arrived from Sri Lanka since October 2022
Georgia: 3

National: 19
Top states
#1. New York: 6
#2. Illinois: 5
#2. Colorado: 5
#4. Georgia: 3

#23. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2022
Georgia: 1

National: 498
Top states
#1. Michigan: 96
#2. California: 65
#3. Texas: 51
#4. Arizona: 35
#5. New York: 31

#23. Egypt

Refugees that arrived from Egypt since October 2022
Georgia: 1

National: 6
Top states
#1. Michigan: 5
#2. Georgia: 1