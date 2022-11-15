It’s a rainy day in Georgia. Don’t forget to turn your headlights on

Today is cold and rainy throughout Georgia.

Forsyth County officials are reminding drivers to turn on their headlights during rainy weather and that running lights are not enough for other drivers to see your vehicle properly in the rain.

Drivers should also be mindful of turning their headlines on at dusk since the time change.

Showers are expected to remain in much of Georgia through tonight with highs reaching 50 degrees. Once the rain stops tonight, it is not expected to reappear for the rest of the week.

Cold weather is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, with highs in the 40s and 50s during the day and the 30s at night.

Thursday night’s low is expected to dip down to 29 degrees.