DeKalb County will open warming centers this weekend

With temperatures expected to dip near freezing Saturday night, DeKalb County will be opening several warming centers for residents who need heat.

Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County locations on Nov. 16 through 18 beginning at 8 p.m.

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

For more information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.