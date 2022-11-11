Georgia man arrested in massive dog fighting operation involving over 100 pit bulls

Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over 100 pit bulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives arrested 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell on Nov. 8 for his role in a massive dog fighting operation.

Detectives found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, in various degrees of existence. Some of the dogs were emaciated, while others were strong and extremely aggressive toward other dogs.

“The sad part is that the vast majority of these animals just craved the love and attention of the Deputies and Detectives that were on the scene,” said Paulding Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Henson.

Paulding County Animal Control, the Paulding County Marshal’s Bureau, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office secured multiple search warrants in reference to the suspect’s home on Old Cartersville Road in Dallas.

In total, authorities rescued 106 dogs and were able to get them all placed with various rescue facilities where they can begin their rehabilitation.

“Dogs were tied to trees, tied to metal stobs in the ground, and were kept without being properly hydrated and fed. These animals were tied to various things using large and extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars,” Henson said. “Many of these dogs were basically left in the elements with little to no shelter for days on end. Furthermore, these dogs were not being seen on a regular basis or vaccinated by a veterinarian.”

According to Henson,some of the dogs were housed in the basement of the home where the presence — — along with the odor — of urine and feces was so strong, authorities had to wear protective equipment just to be able safely enter the home.

“Conditions where dogs were being housed, both inside and on the exterior of this property, were not fit for humans, much less dogs,” Henson said.

Preliminarily, Burrell was arrested without incident at his home and charged with the cruelty to animals and dog fighting, both of which are felonies.

“The dark and sinister world of dog fighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world,” said Sheriff Gary Gulledge.

Burrell is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond. Although this investigation is still in its infancy, officials say they expect more than 100 additional counts against Burrell as this case continues to unfold.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information about this case to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip through the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.