$2.57 billion Freyr battery plant will bring 723 jobs to Coweta County

Georgia is continuing to attract suppliers for its growing renewable energy industries.

FREYR Battery, a Europe-based producer of next-generation battery cells, will build a manufacturing plant in Coweta County, a $2.57 billion investment that will create 723 jobs during the next seven years, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.

“Job creators and innovators from all over the world bring their operations to Georgia because they know they will have success here,” Kemp said. “We’re proud to welcome FREYR to the Peach State as the latest company to bring transformational investments and opportunity to our communities.”

FREYR is dedicated to supporting a domestic supply chain for renewable power sources. The company’s battery cells can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and additional applications.

“At FREYR, we are deeply committed to the ambition we share with our U.S. partners to decarbonize the transportation and energy sectors,” said Tom Einar Jensen, the company’s co-founder and CEO.

“As we advance our U.S. expansion plan in cooperation with our key stakeholders, we expect to make meaningful investments to spur job creation and the eventual development of localized, decarbonized supply chains in the U.S. to enhance energy security and economic activity.”

FREYR’s announcement comes as Georgia already is ramping up to become a leading producer of electric vehicles and EV batteries.

During the past year, Rivian and Hyundai have announced plans for huge EV manufacturing plants near Covington and Savannah, respectively, the two largest economic development projects in the state’s history. SK Innovation has built two EV battery manufacturing facilities in Northeast Georgia.

FREYR’s new facility, to be called Giga America, will have a planned first phase production of about 34 gigawatt hours. The company is currently evaluating clean power supply solutions for the new plant, including the potential use of renewable energy from solar installations.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked to land the project in partnership with the Coweta County Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia EMC, and the state Department of Labor’s Quick Start program.

