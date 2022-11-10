Georgia Power prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole

Georgia Power is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to impact Georgia overnight Thursday and into Friday. The company is finalizing its storm preparations by securing additional resources and coordinating plans to restore power safely and as quickly as possible for its customers.

As the company continues to prepare, customers are asked to keep safety top of mind and prepare ahead of the storm.

Severe weather can happen anytime across Georgia:

Before a Storm : Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Checkyour emergency kit, unplug major appliances, and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Checkyour emergency kit, unplug major appliances, and charge cell phones in case you lose power. During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity – appliances, metal objects and water.

Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity – appliances, metal objects and water. After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.

Additional Tools You Can Use: