Gas prices in Georgia average $3.12 per gallon heading into Election Day

Georgia’s gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday’s state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents less than a month ago, and 13 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $46.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying a little over $1 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.

“Georgia drivers continue to see savings at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Suspension of the state gas tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and low demand are the top factors contributing to low gas prices in the state.”

National Average Increases as Pump Prices Remain Volatile

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.80. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dipped slightly from 8.93 million barrels a day to 8.66 million barrels a day, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.3 million barrels to 206.6 million barrels. Tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices have put upward pressure on gasoline prices. Pump prices could continue to increase if supply remains tight alongside rising oil prices.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta- $3.11

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.24), Savannah ($3.23) and Macon ($3.19).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.04), Warner Robins ($3.02) and Gainesville ($3.00).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)