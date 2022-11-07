Car crashes into DeKalb County classroom full of students

Three students at a girls school in DeKalb County were taken to the hospital this morning after a car crashed into their classroom.

Ivy Preparatory Academy for Girls at Kirkwood’s school day was interrupted at about 10:30 a.m. after an automobile drove into a classroom. Three students were transported to Children’s Hospital at Egleston with non-life threatening injuries.

The faculty and staff activated their emergency readiness plan and began moving students to a safe location and contacting parents. DeKalb County Fire and Police arrived on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

“This is unimaginable,” said Dr. Charcia Nichols, Head of Schools at Ivy Preparatory Academy. “My thoughts are with the students, families and staff who were directly impacted as well as the entire Ivy Prep community.”

A hotline is being established for families who have questions and crisis counselors are available for students.

The school will operate on a virtual schedule for the remainder of the week while repairs are made. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 14.