Marietta will host a Veterans Day parade on Friday

MARIETTA — The Marietta Veterans Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, starting at Roswell Street Baptist Church and parading through Marietta Square. At noon, there will be a Veterans Day ceremony on Marietta Square.

The parade is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, the City of Marietta, and the Aviation History and Technology Center.

The Grand Marshal and Keynote Speaker this year is Captain Kent “Tuna” Hepler, United States Navy.

The patriotic parade includes marching bands, drill teams, floats, military vehicles and veterans’ organizations. The parade will have both Marietta and Cobb County schools represented by their bands and their JROTC units.