20-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH — A 20-year-woman is dead after a fiery crash in Savannah Saturday. Police say the crash was due to racing.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Savannah Police Department, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another vehicle at about 4 p.m. on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The vehicle caught fire as a result. The driver, who was identified as Tierra Grant, died as a result her injuries.

The other vehicle has not been located at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.