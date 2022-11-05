Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Irwinton Road, near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was traveling east on Irwinton Road when he was struck by two different vehicles. The first vehicle left the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.

The bicyclist, 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward, was pronounced dead at the scene scene by deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley. No one else was injured during the collision.

Fatality Investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information about this fatal collision is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.