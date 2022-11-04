Sewing needles found inside Halloween candy in Canton

CANTON — The Canton Police Department has received two reports this week of sewing needles being found in Halloween candy originating from a Canton neighborhood.

The police department first became aware of the alleged candy tampering through social media posts on Wednesday. Police then contacted and urged two parents to file police reports about the incidents.

The post described an incident where a sewing needle was located inside a ‘Reese’s Take 5” candy bar. The social media post also contained information regarding another parent who discovered a sewing needle within their child’s candy bag.

After receiving the reports, police were able to determine both incidents occurred in the Great Sky neighborhood in Canton.

“We have not received any other reports of candy tampering at this time, but we caution parents to check their children’s candy thoroughly,” the department said in a social media post.

No serious injuries have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.