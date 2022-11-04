Gwinnett police officer shoots armed man at soccer field

NORCROSS — A man was killed by police at a soccer field on Singleton Road in Norcross after police say he pointed a gun at an officer.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call stating that a male was walking armed with a gun in a soccer field.

According to police, as officers attempted to talk to the man, he pointed the gun at an officer.

A Gwinnett Police officer shot the man during the incident. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

At the hospital, a note was found in the man’s pocket addressed to the Gwinnett Police.

There are no injuries to any officers. The GBI is on scene and has taken over the investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220090437