Alpharetta will decide on the North Point Mall redevelopment plan Monday

ALPHARETTA — A plan to redevelop North Point Mall into a walkable indoor-outdoor destination could gain final approval Monday night.

At Monday night’s Alpharetta City Council meeting, council members will decide the fate of Trademark Management’s plans to transform the mall.

The plans call for demolishing 470,000 square feet of the existing mall, including two anchor stores, the redevelopment of 154,200 square feet with new retail and restaurants. Office space will dominate 427,000 square feet including co-working spaces.

The plans also call for a 150 room hotel, 875 rental units, 103 townhomes and 19 acres of open space.

City staff is recommending that the city council approve the plan.

The city council meeting is Nov. 7 at Alpharetta City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

