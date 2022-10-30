How to watch tonight’s debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams

Georgia voters will get one more chance to see candidates for governor, Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, debate each other.

The candidates will have one more debate tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be the last one before the election on Nov. 8.

Unlike previous debates, only Kemp and Abrams will take the debate stage. Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel did not meet the 10% polling threshold to qualify for the debate.

The debate will air live on WSB-TV Channel 2 at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and can be streamed live on the WSB Now app.

Channel 2 anchor Justin Farmer will moderate tonight’s debate.