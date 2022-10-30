How to watch tonight’s debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams

1 min read

Georgia voters will get one more chance to see candidates for governor, Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, debate each other.

The candidates will have one more debate tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be the last one before the election on Nov. 8.


Unlike previous debates, only Kemp and Abrams will take the debate stage. Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel did not meet the 10% polling threshold to qualify for the debate.

The debate will air live on WSB-TV Channel 2 at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and can be streamed live on the WSB Now app.


Channel 2 anchor Justin Farmer will moderate tonight’s debate.

Get More Government and Political News

Stay informed about Government and Political issues in Georgia by signing up for our free Government & Politics newsletter.

Please wait...

Thank you for signing up!