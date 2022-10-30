A deer hunter discovered a missing Georgia man’s car, then aw enforcement uncovered remains nearby

A deer hunter in Laurens County discovered a vehicle resembling that of a Johnson County man who has been missing for one year.

This car was discovered at a location off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County at about 5 p.m. Friday.

The hunter contacted 911 and the tag of the vehicle came back to that of Don Hightower.

Laurens County Deputies, with the assistance of the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, initiated a grid search Saturday morning morning at first daylight.

Remains were discovered during this search.

The remains are being transported to the State Crime Lab for identification.

This is still an ongoing investigation.