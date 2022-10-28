Here’s what DeKalb County is doing to keep children safe from sex offenders on Halloween

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force on Halloween protect children against registered sexual offenders.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox says teams of uniformed deputies will patrol the neighborhoods where sexual offenders live on Halloween.

She suggests that parents and guardians search the Sex Offender Registry database as they plan their children’s visits.

“Local sexual offender information is available online,” says Sheriff Maddox. “The OffenderWatch page at https://www.dekalbsheriff.org/sexual-offender-information can provide addresses for any registered sexual offenders who live or work in your neighborhood.”

Annually on Halloween, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Field Operations Sexual Offender Registration and Tracking Unit steps up its routine verification checks of individuals registered as “sexual predators.” Of the 986 registered sexual offenders in DeKalb County, 30 are considered “predators.”

They may be subject to more frequent monitoring, depending on their incarceration or probation status.