Man dies in accident while trying to pay for parking at Atlanta parking garage

ATLANTA — A man died early Thursday morning in a ticketing accident while trying to pay for parking at a Midtown Atlanta parking garage.

What We Know: Officers responded to single vehicle accident at a parking deck at 1197 Peachtree St. at about 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and driver involved. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, preliminary investigation indicates the victim had opened his driver’s side door to reach the ticket machine that operates the exit gate of the parking garage.

The vehicle moved forward while the victim was still partially outside of it which resulted in a collision and entrapment with the driver being pinned.

This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Reminder: The above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.