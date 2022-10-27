Here’s how you can find out about weekend lane closures on metro Atlanta’s Interstates

The Georgia Department of Transportation has created a new webpage dedicated to keeping metro Atlanta residents informed about upcoming weekend lane closures.

You can now view all scheduled weekend lane closures at http://www.dot.ga.gov/ds/metrolaneclosures. Lane closure information can be accessed by selecting the desired option within the search filter and clicking the submit button. The search filter will sort information by traffic impact level, county, interstate or state route.

The weekend lane closure schedule will be posted on a weekly basis and will be available from 4 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Monday.



As always, for information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 before getting on the road. Georgia 511 is a free phone service that provides real-time traffic and travel information statewide, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays. Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In metro Atlanta, you can also request HERO roadside assistance by calling 511. More information is available at www.511ga.org.