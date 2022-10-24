At an average of $3.20 per gallon, Georgia boasts some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S.

Georgia’s gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, and 3 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.00 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 50 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“The drop in gas prices is a welcome relief to Georgians,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Crude oil prices, which play a key role in determining what consumers pay at the pump continue to fluctuate. If crude remains low typically gas prices will do the same. But there’s still major uncertainty around how gas prices will trend in the weeks ahead.”

National Average Slides as Gas Demand Remains Low

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 9 cents to $3.79. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased slightly from 8.28 million barrels a day to 8.68 million barrels a day, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased marginally from 209.5 million barrels to 209.4 million barrels. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 1 million barrels lower than mid-October 2021. Coupled with fluctuating oil prices, low demand has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump prices come down this week.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta- $3.22

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.30), Brunswick ($3.29) and Savannah ($3.28).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Augusta-Aiken ($3.11), Rome ($3.09) and Warner Robins ($3.08).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.79 $3.80 $3.88 $3.68 $3.38 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.20 $3.21 $3.25 $3.13 $3.23 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages