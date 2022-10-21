Run 4A Reason 5K in Duluth will benefit local nonprofits

DULUTH — Rainbow Village — a metro Atlanta nonprofit dedicated to bringing help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness — will serve as one of four designated organizations to benefit from Ordner Construction’s 11th annual Run 4A Reason 5K. Deemed an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifying event, the run/walk fundraiser will be organized into eight different age groups.

Race time begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Ordner Construction’s headquarters — at 1600 Executive Drive South in Duluth.

In addition to Rainbow Village, funds and awareness will also be raised to support Family Promise of Gwinnett, Gwinnett County Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services. To date, Ordner Construction’s Run 4A Reason 5K has raised an astounding $266,200 – including $56,200 in 2021 alone.

“Transformations happen daily at Rainbow Village as we strive to move the needle towards ending homelessness – one family at a time,” said Melanie Conner, CEO for Rainbow Village. “Of course, nothing we do would be possible without the ‘village’ that surrounds our village. We are extraordinarily blessed with caring and compassionate community partners, like Ordner Construction, who walk alongside us in sharing the story of our organization and the families we serve. Events like Run 4A Reason not only raise funds, but they also help raise awareness of the plight of homelessness. We are honored to be included alongside our friends at Family Promise of Gwinnett and Gwinnett County’s brave first responders. We look forward to lacing up our own sneakers and hitting the course with those Atlantans and Gwinnettians who wouldn’t hesitate to donate an hour or two on their Saturday to do some good for their community.”

This year’s goal is for 300 runners to cross the starting and finish lines. For a $35/entry fee, all participants will receive a race swag bag, free premium 5K t-shirt, free water and snacks. In addition to the run, participants will be treated to live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities that include giant yard games, cornhole, bounce house, and Gwinnett County Police & Fire demonstrations. Race Day registration and packet pickup begins at 8AM and the 5K starts at 9AM. The USATF certified (GA21003DJ) is five full loops around Executive Dr. South with the finish line crossing into Ordner Construction’s parking lot. Awards for Overall Male and Female, Masters Male and Female, and Age Groups (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place) will be handed out after the race.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to host this race for the 11th year,” said Jeff Ordner, President of Ordner Construction – a highly revered commercial general contractor since 1987. “Our goal each year is to have a greater impact on the community that we did in the previous year. Come run with us!”

Sponsorships of the 11th Annual Run 4A Reason 5K are available to local businesses and organizations. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Adriane Seymour at aseymour@ordner.com. To register for the race, runners of all age groups are invited to visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Duluth/OrdnerRun4AReason5K.