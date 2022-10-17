Traffic Alert: Overnight lane closures on the I-285 westbound ramp to I-675 South this week

The Scoop: Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will close lanes on the I-285 westbound ramps to I-675 southbound in Clayton County for roadway concrete slab repairs.

For the safety of workers and drivers, ramp closures will be needed.

On-site signage will alert drivers of the closures and detour routes in advance.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, the I-285 westbound ramps to I-675 southbound will be closed to traffic.

Overnight closures from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following mornings will run through Thursday, Oct. 20.

The Detour: I-285 westbound traffic heading to I-675 southbound will be detoured to Moreland Avenue southbound and return on Moreland northbound to access I-285 eastbound to I-675 southbound

More closures possible: These ramp closures are likely to be required on subsequent Mondays through Thursdays through the end of October to address repair work on the I-285 eastbound ramps to I-675 southbound.

Reminder: GDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution when traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.