Roswell volunteers clean 4,455 pounds of trash from Roswell’s waterways

The Scoop: Volunteers at Rivers Alive, Roswell’s annual waterways cleanup, collected more than 4,000 pounds of trash last month.

Nearly 200 volunteers of all ages gave their time to collect the trash – ranging from bottles and tires to a washing machine and dog house.

By The Numbers: In all, 184 volunteers collected 4,455 pounds of trash from throughout Roswell. Sixty-five percent of it was garbage, totaling 2,880 pounds. Metals amounted to 820 pounds, and tires were 755 pounds. Both the tires and metals were taken away to be recycled.

Government and Civic Group Participation: Among the volunteers were City Councilmembers Lee Hills, Christine Hall, Peter Vanstrom, Will Morthland, and City Administrator Randy Knighton. Civic groups such as the Kiwanis Club of Historic Roswell and the Gardenia Chapter of the National Charity League also helped.

“Roswell is a beautiful city,” said Hills. “If we don’t do this kind of work, it won’t remain beautiful.”

This Year’s Projects: This year, project sites included Riverside Park, Waller Park, Don White Memorial Park, Seven Branches, sections of Big Creek, Foe Killer Creek, Hog Waller Creek, and others. Activities included litter pickup, storm drain marking, and non-native, invasive plant removal projects. Participants came together after their hard work for refreshments, T-shirts, and awards at Riverside Park.

More About Rivers Alive: The event, co-hosted by Keep Roswell Beautiful and the City of Roswell, is part of a statewide campaign to clean and preserve Georgia’s 70,100 miles of rivers and streams.

Rivers Alive has been an annual tradition in Roswell for 31 years and sparks renewed pride in the riverside city. This yearly cleanup is essential in maintaining the Chattahoochee River and its tributaries that flow through Roswell.

For more information about Rivers Alive, please visit the Keep Roswell Beautiful website at www.keeproswellbeautiful.org/rivers-alive. Their upcoming Great Annual Duck Race is a major fundraiser for the group and will take place on Oct. 15. For more information, visithttps://www.keeproswellbeautiful.org/great-annual-duck-race.