Georgia students out-perform national average on ACT

For the sixth year in a row, Georgia students beat the national average on the ACT.

Georgia’s class of 2022 recorded an average composite score of 21.6, compared to the national average of 19.8.

“I am very proud of the class of 2022, along with the hard-working teachers who worked to open up opportunities for them,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These students did not have an easy or typical high-school experience – the pandemic began during their sophomore year. Despite that, they have continued to beat the odds and find success – beating the nation on the ACT and SAT and recording an all-time-high graduation rate. I wish them great success in their futures.”

Like with the SATs, which we reported on earlier this month, Georgia students’ average score decreased slightly compared to 2021, when the average was 22.6. Participation also increased sharply compared to 2021, when the impacts of the pandemic — including the temporary waiver of SAT/ACT score requirements for University System of Georgia admissions — caused fewer students in the graduating class to take the ACT. A total of 35,284 students in Georgia’s class of 2022 took the ACT during high school, compared to 29,202 students in the class of 2021.

Georgia’s scores in every individual subject area were higher than the national average:

Additionally, the percentage of Georgia students in the class of 2022 meeting ACT’s College Readiness benchmarks was higher than the national average in all subject areas.

College Readiness benchmarks are scores on the ACT subject-area tests that represent the level of achievement required for students to have a 50% chance of obtaining a B or higher, or about a 75% chance of obtaining a C or higher, in corresponding credit-bearing first-year college courses.

All scores are based on 2022 high school graduates who took the ACT at any point during high school.