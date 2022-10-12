15-year-old Savannah boy shot and killed in Garden City

GARDEN CITY — A 15-year-old Savannah boy is dead after being shot at a home in Garden City.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., the Garden City Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Statesboro Office assist with a death investigation at a home on Third Street in Garden City.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at 2:01 p.m., 911 received a report of a shooting and an unresponsive male behind a home on Third Street. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Erick Lakeem Davis with gunshot wounds.

Davis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab. The investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Statesboro office at 912-871-1121 or the Garden City Police Department at 912-963-2721. You can also remain anonymous by calling tips to 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.