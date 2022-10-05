Gwinnett County has a new glass recycling location

Gwinnett County is teaming up with Waste Management to expand the county’s glass recycling program to E.E. Robinson Park beginning today. The program supports residents’ requests to recycle glass.

This is the third drop-off glass recycling location offered through the county’s glass recycling program, which has already diverted 102 tons of mixed glass from landfills at existing sites at OneStop Norcross and Pinckneyville Park in Peachtree Corners.

“The expansion of the glass recycling program speaks to its success and our priority to cultivate a safe, livable and healthy community for our residents,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden.

Residents can drop off their clean, empty glass containers at E.E. Robinson Park. The clearly marked drop-off container is accessible from sunrise until 11 p.m. unless posted otherwise.

Glass dropped off at any of the county’s glass recycling locations will be taken to Strategic Materials, Inc., a large glass recycler in the Atlanta area.

Acceptable glass items include clear and colored food and beverage bottles and jars. Frequently asked questions about glass recycling can be found at GCSolidWaste.com and GwinnettCB.org/Programs/Glass-Recycling.

E.E. Robinson Park is at 885 Level Creek Road in Sugar Hill.