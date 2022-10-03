Atlanta police search for missing 57-year-old Von Hardwick

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help finding 57-year-old Von Hardwick.

Hardwick was last seen at his residence on Oct. 1 at about 10:30 p.m. Hardwick is 6’4, weighs about 125 pounds, and according to his caretaker, he has diminished mental capacity due to a previous head injury. However, he can identify himself if asked.

Hardwick typically wears blue jeans and red sneakers.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.