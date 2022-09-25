Missing Person: 13-year-old Sean Ayling has been missing from Duluth since Wednesday

DULUTH — The Duluth Police Department is asking for the community to be on the lookout for 13-year-old Missing Person, Sean Ayling.

Sean was last seen Wednesday on foot walking on Pleasant Hill Road, toward Walmart.

If you know of any information or the whereabouts of Sean, please contact the Duluth Police Department or 911.

