In The Know: Here’s how you can talk to Atlanta leaders about property assessments

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council’s Finance/Executive Committee will convene a work session with the Fulton County Assessor’s Office on Thursday, October 13 at 1 p.m. to review residential and commercial property assessments.

No official action will be taken by members of the Council during the work session. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in Committee Room 1 at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW.

Members of the public will each have up to three minutes to provide public comment.

The work session will be conducted in accordance with the City of Atlanta’s Charter, City Code of Ordinances, and the rules of Council as adopted for in-person meetings.

The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26. Closed captioning will be available on the Council’s Facebook page.

