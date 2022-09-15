WATCH: Georgia Remembers fallen Cobb County Deputy Samual Ervin Jr.

The funeral for Cobb County Deputy Samual Ervin Jr. starts at 2 p.m. today. You can watch a livestream of the service below.

Ervin and fellow deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski were killed ambush-style last week while serving a warrant at a Cobb County home.

Koleski’s funeral service was yesterday.

Get More Context: With the barrage of information coming through your social media feeds and phone notifications, it can be hard to get a clear picture of what’s happening in your community and throughout the state. Click here to see what else is happening in The Peach State and get your news in context instead of relying on social media feeds and notifications for your news. We’ll help you stay informed.