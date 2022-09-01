Dispute between brothers leads to fatal shooting in Clayton County

RIVERDALE — An argument between two brothers ended in a shooting that left the older brother dead, police say.

Clayton County Police Officers responded to a home on Flint River Road in Riverdale at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot call.

Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Demond Snider dead from a gunshot wound. Officers say they learned the victim’s brother, 22-year-old Demontavious Snider, was the suspect in the shooting.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Demond, and Demontavious were in a verbal and physical altercation that lead to the shooting.

Police say Demontavious Snider fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. He was later taken into custody and was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of crime.

