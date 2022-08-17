Georgia corrections officer charged with murder after death of child in custody in Waycross

WAYCROSS — The GBI has arrested 30-year-old Thomas Lee Hicks, of Waycross, and charged him with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.

Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, where a child in custody died last week.

Information from the GBI investigation alleges that Hicks allowed juveniles to participate in a fight game in his presence.

Hicks was arrested Tuesday evening and booked into the Ware County Jail.

On Aug. 9, at about 9 a.m. the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Douglas Regional Office was asked by the detention center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive.

Initial reports said a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the facility when he lost consciousness.

EMS was contacted and the juvenile was transported to Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah for treatment. The child later died.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

