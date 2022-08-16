Biddy Road is closed at Highway 411 in Floyd County. Here’s why

Floyd County Public Works will close Biddy Road at the Highway 411 intersection to replace a cross drain beginning Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00 a.m.

The repairs will have no effect on State Route 411.

The detour route will be Biddy Cutoff Road, also called Biddy Road Spur.

Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, August 17 at 4:00 p.m.

