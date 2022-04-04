5th suspect arrested in killing of Georgia 8-year-old

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office have arrested the fifth suspect in the killing of 8-year-old Jerrmarion Pachino Cherry.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Chase Jeffrey Watson, 20 years of age, Warner Robins, was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

According to WMAZ, Cherry was killed during a drive-by shooting while sitting in a car waiting to leave a house.

Three suspects were already in custody and have been charged with Murder. They are currently in the Houston County Detention Center being held without bail. They are:

Bryce Michael Crosby, 20, of Kathleen

Lenny Victor Gupton Jr., 19, of Warner Robins

Ricky Aubry McChargue, 21, of Warner Robins

Savannah McGahee, 17, of Warner Robins

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.