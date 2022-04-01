Is your child making poor choices? The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to help

Is your child headed down the wrong road? Hanging out with the wrong crowd? Being disrespectful or doing drugs? If so, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office may be able to help.

The department’s Consider the Consequences Program helps kids ages 10 to 16-years-old stay in school, graduate and begin a successful career.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has seats available for its upcoming April 22 Consider the Consequences class.

If you would like more information on how to enroll your child in the free monthly program, you can call Captain Ellis Sinclair with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office Outreach at 478-447-2326.