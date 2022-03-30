prison, prison cell, jail
Arrest made in July hit and run that killed 66-year-old Macon woman

MACON — Members of the  U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in connection to the  pedestrian fatality investigation of 66-year-old Irene Stubbs

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified the suspect  in this incident as 27-year-old Nathan Charles Epps ,of Macon and had warrants issued for his arrest. 

Warrants were served on Epps today and he  was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is currently being held, without bond, for the charge of homicide by vehicle-leaving the scene and hit and run. 

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

