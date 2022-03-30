Arrest made in July hit and run that killed 66-year-old Macon woman

MACON — Members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in connection to the pedestrian fatality investigation of 66-year-old Irene Stubbs.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified the suspect in this incident as 27-year-old Nathan Charles Epps ,of Macon and had warrants issued for his arrest.
Warrants were served on Epps today and he was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is currently being held, without bond, for the charge of homicide by vehicle-leaving the scene and hit and run.
Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
